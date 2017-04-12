Netshoes Raises $148.5 Million In IPO, Expected To Trade Wednesday

Netshoes Limited , a sports and lifestyle online retailer, priced its initial public offering at $18 a share Wednesday to raise $148.5 million. Netshoes sold 8.25 million shares and has granted underwriters a 30-day option to buy an additional 1.24 million shares. The stock is expected to start trading Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NETS." Goldman, Sachs & Co., J.P. Morgan Securities, Bano Bradeso BBI, Allen & Company LLC and Jefferies LLC were joint book-running managers on the offering.
