Oil Slips Ahead of US Inventory Data

Oil futures edged lower ahead of output and inventory report from the U.S., after gains overnight that had been driven by production outages in Libya and Canada.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.27% to $55.83 a barrel on London's ICE Futures exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were trading down 0.30% at $53.31 a barrel.

Previously benchmark U.S. and U.K. crude futures have risen for five-straight sessions, based on New York settlement levels, the longest such run since mid-August and fallen just once the past two weeks.

Lately oil has found support from supply disruptions in Libya. The country's largest oil field has been shut down for the second time in a few weeks as a local militia blocked the pipeline wiping out around 220,000 barrels a day from Libya's production.

But Standard Chartered analysts point to a more significant outage in North America.

The market is losing about 350,000 barrels a day of synthetic oil production from Canada's oil sands. On March 14 a fire damaged equipment at a facility by Mildred Lake in the city of Alberta.

The London-based bank estimates some 25 million barrels of production has been lost since the fire started.

Traders are hoping the outages will lead to lower oil imports into the U.S. But the flow that has been removed from the market is still just a fraction of the roughly 96 million barrels of oil and liquid fuels consumed daily.

U.S. output has reached above 9 million barrels the past seven weeks, as drilling activity continues to increase and U.S. oil stockpiles sit at record highs.

Later Tuesday investors will be watching for a U.S. inventory and production estimate from the industry group the American Petroleum Institute.

S&P Global Platts estimates inventories rose a further 125,000 barrels last week. The U.S. government will release official data on Wednesday.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is set to release its March oil report Wednesday. Almost a dozen major producers in late 2016 agreed to curb their production for the subsequent six months to help bring global storage levels down to five-year averages. An inventory tally will be part of the report.

Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock--the benchmark gasoline contract--fell 0.31% to $1.75 a gallon. ICE gasoil changed hands at $495.75 a metric ton, up $0.50 from the previous settlement.

Write to Neanda Salvaterra at neanda.salvaterra@wsj.com and Jenny W. Hsu at jenny.hsu@wsj.com