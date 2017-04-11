Cherry Coke Debuts in China With Special Edition Cans

In this segment fromMotley Fool Money, the team looksat an unusual marketing plan cooked up between the world's leading soda company and the world's greatest investor. Will putting an octogenarian on cola cans seize the attention of Chinese customers?

Buffett is indeed a popular man in the most populous nation.

A full transcript follows the video.

This video was recorded on April 7, 2017.

Chris Hill:Berkshire Hathawayowns more than9% of Coca-Cola(NYSE: KO) stock. To help Big Red with the recent launch ofCherry Coke in China, Berkshire is pitching in bylending one of their assets:Warren Buffett special edition cans of Cherry Coke will feature Buffett's likeness and will beavailable in China as long as supplies last.Coca-Cola's chairman and CEO,Muhtar Kent, said, "I can't think of a better way to launch Cherry Coke than with its best-known fan on the package." Really, Simon? That's the best way?

Simon Erickson: Hey,I'm not guaranteeing this, but I've heard that it makes you smarterif you drink the can that has Warren Buffett on it.

Hill: You know what? I could think of a few Fools around here that arebig enough fans of Warren Buffett thatthey would pick up a few limited edition cans of Cherry Coke.

Erickson:Sure. AndChina loves Warren Buffett. The Omaha World Herald reported over 3,000 Chinese investors read Berkshire's annual meeting last year. He's a greatpublic figure, great for the brand, andprobably going to sell some more Cokes out there in the country.

Hill: In all seriousness, we've seen Buffett's likenessbeing used in Chinain other promotional efforts. So, maybe not all that surprising, that he's on the cans of Cherry Coke.

Erickson: AndI thought it was a flattering depiction of him on the Coke can, as well.

Hill: Yeah,I think, if you're Warren Buffett,you're probably fine with that drawing that they've done up.I've certainly seen worse.

Jason Moser: It makes him looka little bit younger. My rule of thumb,if it makes you look a little bit younger, everything's OK.

Chris Hill owns shares of Coca-Cola. Jason Moser owns shares of Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). Simon Erickson owns shares of Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.