Gold Prices End Lower After Failed Attempt To Rebound

Gold prices settled lower on Monday, after an earlier attempt to rebound. Prices briefly traded as high as $1,258.90 intraday, before finishing with their first loss in three sessions. "Technical resistance at $1,260 is still playing a major role in the price action for gold futures but intraday, it was the headlines of Chinese troop deployments to the North Korean border that spooked markets and once again spurred a geopolitical fear bid in gold," said Tyler Richey, co-editor of the Sevens Report. June gold fell $3.40, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,253.90 an ounce.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.