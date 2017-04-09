5 Credit Cards With Free Credit Scores

I have always advocated doing everything possible to pay off credit card balances; it's good financial management and the ticket to a strong FICO credit score.

-- Suze Orman

Credit cards will often win customers with features such as cash back or no balance-transfer fees. There's another feature that's becoming more common among cards, and it's one that should appeal to lots of people: free credit scores.

As Suze Orman noted above, credit scores -- of which FICO scores are the most commonly used -- can be extremely influential in your financial life. Whether you're digging out of debt and trying to boost your score, or just want to be reassured now and then that it's remaining high, it can be quite handy if your credit card gives you regular access to your score.

Here's a review of credit scores, in general, as well as a look at a handful of outstanding credit cards that offer free FICO scores.

Credit score basics

It's true that, by law, we're all entitled to a free copy of our credit reports annually from each of the three main credit agencies -- visit AnnualCreditReport.com to order yours. But your credit report is different from your credit score, and the report won'ttypically come with the score.

Your credit report offers lots of details on your debts and repayment history, as well as a look at the credit you have, such as through credit cards. Credit scores are based on the information in credit reports, though, so the reports are important and worth checking, especially to spot and then correct errors. (You can also improve your score by paying bills on time and paying down debts.)

A high credit score will get you lower interest rates when you want to borrow. The table below shows just how much of a difference that can make, reflecting recent interest rates for someone borrowing $200,000 via a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage:

FICO Score APR Monthly Payment Total Interest Paid 760-850 3.856% $938 $137,789 700-759 4.078% $964 $146,985 680-699 4.255% $984 $154,408 660-679 4.469% $1,010 $163,488 640-659 4.899% $1,061 $182,079 620-639 5.445% $1,129 $206,237

Source: MyFICO.com,as of late March 2017.

Great credit cards with free credit scores

Without further ado, here are five excellent credit cards that offer FICO scores for free.

Barclaycard Ring Mastercard : This card has a nice range of features,such as no annual fee, no foreign transaction fees (making it very convenient for travelers), and no balance transfer fees. Its initial APR is 0% for the first 15 months for transfers made within 45 days of opening the account. The card gives you online access to your FICO score. It also won't hike your interest rate if you pay a bill late. Many cards will impose a "penalty APR," increasing your interest rate (by a lot) -- that can severely hurt you financially if you're carrying debt. This card doesn't give any awards or cash back, though, and you'll likely need a high credit score in order to get approved. (Read our full review of Barclaycard Ring Mastercardto learn more.)

Be sure to read the fine print and terms for any card you're thinking of signing up for, as there may be details making each card more or less attractive. Some, for example, may limit how big a balance transfer you can make, while others might offer an enticing sign-up bonus. Many great cards require a good or great credit score, too -- so you might want to beef up your score before applying.

Selena Maranjian owns shares of Amazon and JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.