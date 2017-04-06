World No. 1 Golfer Dustin Johnson Withdraws From Masters

Dustin Johnson has pulled out of The Masters, on the first day of the golf world's first major tournament of 2017. Johnson had been set to tee off at 2.03 p.m. at Augusta National in Georgia but withdrew following a fall down a flight of stairs that injured his back on the eve of the historic tournament, according to reports. Besides being the top-ranked golfer, Johnson had entered the tournament on a three-gaming winning streak on the PGA tour and was a prohibitive favorite to don the "green jacket," conferred upon the winner of the event that started in 1934 and is one of golf's four major tournaments.
