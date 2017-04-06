Why Kohl's Corporation Stock Popped Today

What happened

Shares of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) were up 6.5% as of 12:30 p.m. EDT Thursday, amid a broader jump in retail stocks this morning.

So what

To be sure, Kohl's isn't alone in its climb. Shares of Victoria's Secret parent L Brands climbed as much as 11.4% in today's early trading after that company announced better-than-expected March sales results. Bed Bath & Beyond also jumped nearly 8% this morning, then tempered those gains to trade up 2.8% as of this writing, after releasing fiscal fourth-quarter 2016 results that beat expectations. And Costco's stock is up 2% today after its own March sales report easily exceeded consensus estimates.

IMAGE SOURCE: KOHL'S.

Now what

Meanwhile, Kohl's had no company-specific news to offer today. So unless it provides its own encouraging update in the meantime, investors will likely need to wait for Kohl's next quarterly report on May 11 before we know whether it's benefiting from this seeming rebound in the struggling retail segment. For now, however, with shares of Kohl's down nearly 20% so far in 2017, it's hard to blame investors for bidding up the stock today.

