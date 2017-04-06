Where Should Novice Investors Start Looking for Knowledge?

In this segment from theMotley Fool Moneyradio show,host Chris Hill,Million Dollar Portfolio's Jason Moser andMatt Argersinger, andMotley Fool Hidden Gems'Seth Jaysonoffer their best quick hits about where a Wall Street tyro can go to get smarter about investing. It won't surprise anyone that the name "Buffett" pops up, but some of their suggestions might just be fresh ideas for some seasoned Fool followers, too.

This video was recorded on March 24, 2017.

Chris Hill: We got a question from Robert MacArthur in Detroit. "I'm new to the investing game and was wondering if you could point me in the right direction for good sources of investing knowledge for a novice such as myself. Along with reading the book The Intelligent Investor, I'm currently doing research online and following a few YouTube channels to suck up as much as I can, but I'm open to any and all suggestions from a group of seasoned investors like you guys." Jason, we have about a minute and a half. Let's just go around the table. Do you have something for Robert?

Jason Moser: The low-hanging fruit here, if you're an investor and want to learn more about it, you have to be on Twitter. There are so many great follows out there that can offer useful, timely information. Very educational. Hit me up on Twitter and I'll even provide you some ideas there: @TMFJmo.

Hill: Seth?

Seth Jayson: I would say go to Buffett's annual letters, read those. They're free. They're full of excellent wisdom. Think about what Charlie Munger would say, which would be, you don't necessarily have to read investing, but you'd better be curious and read a lot of history.

Hill: Matty?

Matt Argersinger: Yeah, I'd say, Robert, we could name dozens of investing books for you to read, but I would say, explore things that might be of interest to you that might have some connections to investing. I recently read a book called Mint Condition: How Baseball Cards Became an American Obsession, just because I like the collectibles market. But there were so many interesting investing lessons with in that book. But it was also a subject I liked. So, just to say, expand your horizons, read things that you're interested in.

Moser: And I'll add one bonus here. I don't know how old Robert is, if he has kids, or, when and if you ever have kids, pay attention to what your kids are doing. They are a great proxy as to what the future holds. A lot of great investing ideas out there.

