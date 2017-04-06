Twitter Unveils Low-data, Mobile Feature Called Twitter Lite

Twitter Inc. unveiled a low-data, mobile Twitter feature Thursday called "Twitter Lite." Twitter Lite works as a mobile site, not through the Twitter app, minimizes data usage and loads quickly on slow internet connections. Users will still see their timeline, tweets, direct messages and other notifications with the option to load the visual content. The feature is meant to tackle issues users have faced loading the site in slow mobile network areas, such as in the Asia Pacific, India, Latin America and Africa, as well as issues with expensive data plans or lack of storage. Shares of Twitter were up 0.5% in premarket trade Thursday. Shares of Twitter have fallen 6% in the past month, compared to the S&P 500's loss of 1%.
