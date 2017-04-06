Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Dividend By 5.4%

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. said Thursday that it has raised its annual dividend by 5.4%, to $1.37 per share from $1.30 per share. The company has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3425 per share for the first quarter ending March 31, 2017. The cash dividend is payable on May 15, 2017 to shareholders of record as of April 28. Tanger Factory Outlet shares are inactive in premarket trading, and down 11.1% for the past year. The S&P 500 index is up nearly 14% for the last 12 months.
