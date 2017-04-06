Oil Jumps as U.S. Launches Strikes on Syria

Crude-oil futures jumped after the U.S. launched an air strike on Syria following the recent chemical-weapon attack.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, light, sweet crude futures for delivery in May recently traded at $52.63 a barrel, up 1.9% in the Globex electronic session, while June Brent crude on London's ICE Futures exchange rose 1.8% to $55.87. Prices often jump when tensions rise in the Middle East, where almost 40% of the world's crude oil is produced.

Possibility of destruction to oilfields and pipelines in the region often stokes concern of less supply. For now, that could be a boon as the market is battling a glut. However, Syria is a tiny oil producer, and unless the air strike heightens tension between Russia and the U.S., it won't impact global oil supply significantly, said Gordon Kwan, the head of gas and oil research at Nomura.

"We maintain our $60 and $70 Brent oil price targets for 2017 and 2018 respectively based on fundamentals instead of geopolitical speculations," added Mr. Kwan.

Oil traders are also looking at market fundamentals, which are still in a bloated state with U.S. crude inventories at fresh record highs amid strong domestic production.

Still, the Middle East "is the home of most Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and all eyes are now on how the cartel will proceed with the plan to cut more production," said Vivek Dhar, a commodities strategist at Commonwealth Australia Bank. The cartel is due to make a decision on whether to extend current reductions at the end of May.

The next potential market mover for oil is the U.S. weekly rig-activity report from Baker Hughes, out midday Friday in the U.S.

Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock for May jumped 2.3 cents to $1.7527 a gallon, May diesel climbed 2.1 cents to $1.6341 and April ICE gasoil rose $7.75 to $491 a metric ton.