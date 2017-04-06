Japanese retailer Seven & i to buy Sunoco assets for $3.3 billion

Japanese retailer Seven & i Holdings Co <3382.T> said on Thursday it would buy most of Sunoco LP's convenience store and gasoline retail businesses for about $3.3 billion.

Seven & i, which operates the 7-Eleven convenience store chain, said in a statement the deal was aimed at expanding its store network and improving profitability.

Seven & i said it expects to carry out the acquisition from Texas-based Sunoco in August.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)