Gold Settles Higher Ahead Of Trump-Xi Meeting

Gold settled higher Thursday, its fourth gain out of five sessions, ahead of President Donald Trump's meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and on concerns that tax reform faces a rockier-than-expected road. Gold for June delivery settled up $4.80, or 0.4%, at $1,248.50 an ounce, on the heels of a surge following late Wednesday comments from House Speaker Paul Ryan that tax reform efforts could prove to be difficult. Silver for May delivery settled up 5.9 cents, or 0.3%, at just under $18.25 an ounce.
