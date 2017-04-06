On Our Radar

Gold Settles Higher Ahead Of Trump-Xi Meeting

By Wallace Witkowski Markets MarketWatch Pulse

Gold settled higher Thursday, its fourth gain out of five sessions, ahead of President Donald Trump's meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and on concerns that tax reform faces a rockier-than-expected road. Gold for June delivery settled up $4.80, or 0.4%, at $1,248.50 an ounce, on the heels of a surge following late Wednesday comments from House Speaker Paul Ryan that tax reform efforts could prove to be difficult. Silver for May delivery settled up 5.9 cents, or 0.3%, at just under $18.25 an ounce.

