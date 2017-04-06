Constellation Earnings Boosted By Whiskey

Constellation Brands reported stronger fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, which it attributed to gains in high-end whiskey sales. The wine and spirits seller reported net income of $452 million, or $2.26 a share, compared with $296 million, or $1.48 a share, in the year-earlier period. Sales came in at $1.63 billion, compared with the FactSet consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. The company issued at outlook for fiscal 2018; with earnings per share of $7.65 to $7.95 and comparable-basis EPS of $7.70 to $8.
