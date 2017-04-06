Amazon Plans To Hire 30,000 Part-time Workers

Amazon.com Inc. plans to hire more than 5,000 part-time workers in the next year to work from home as customer service agents. The new roles are part of the company's plan to hire 30,000 part-timers in the U.S. over the next 12 months. The employees will work 20 or more hours a week and receive benefits. The rest of the 25,000 part-time jobs it is looking to fill over the next year will be in its fulfillment centers. Shares of Amazon gained 0.2% to $911.55 in premarket trade. They've increased 51% in the past 12 months, outperforming the S&P 500 , up 14%.
