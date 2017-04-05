Tillerson To Travel To Moscow In April, State Department Announces

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will travel to Moscow on April 12 for discussions with Russian officials on Ukraine, counterterrorism and other issues including Syria, the State Department said Wednesday. Acting State Department spokesperson Mark Toner said the trip is part of the U.S. effort to "maintain direct lines of communication with senior Russian officials and to ensure U.S. views are clearly conveyed." Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey has said the agency is probing possible contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia. President Donald Trump regularly blasts allegations of contacts as "fake news."
