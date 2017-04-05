On Our Radar

Stocks Pare Gains In Afternoon As Oil Prices Lose Steam

By Sue Chang Markets MarketWatch Pulse

U.S. stocks pared gains in Wednesday afternoon, losing much of their early momentum, as oil prices came off their intraday high to trade lower. The S&P 500 rose 5 points, or 0.3%, to 2,366 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 69 points, or 0.3%, to 20,760. The Nasdaq advanced 4 points to 5,902 after hitting a record of 5,936.39. Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery shed 0.1% to $50.98 a barrel after settling at $51.15 a barrel earlier.

