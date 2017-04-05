Amazon Stock Nears Sixth-straight Record High

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. are on track for their sixth straight-record close on Wednesday, which would mark the longest streak of records for the stock since July 2013. Up another 1.7% to $922.04 in afternoon trade, Amazon stock is heading toward its eighth-straight session win. That would represent its longest winning streak since August 2014, when it closed in the green nine days in a row. Shares of Amazon have gained 57.5% in the past 12 months, compared with a 16.1% increase for the S&P 500 . Since the start of this year, Amazon's market cap has rocketed $83.5 billion to $439.9 billion. The company has benefitted from investments in e-commerce and its cloud service, Amazon Web Services.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.