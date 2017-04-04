New Relic Expects Better-than-forecast Quarterly Results

New Relic Inc. shares rose slightly higher in the extended session Tuesday after the data analytics software company forecast better-than-expected results for the quarter and announced the retirement of its president. New Relic shares advanced 1.9% to $37.75 after hours. The company said it expects an adjusted loss in-line or better than its previous $7.7 million to $8.7 million forecast for the quarter on revenue of $73 million to $73.1 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast a loss of $7.9 million on revenue of $71.1 million. New Relic also said its president, Hilarie Koplow-McAdams, will retire in mid-June
