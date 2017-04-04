'A Little Life' Author Hanya Yanagihara Named Editor Of New York Times' Style Magazine

The New York Times said on Tuesday that Hanya Yanagihara, the author of the novel "A Little Life," will be the next editor of T Magazine, the New York Time's style magazine. "Given her creativity and breadth of experience, Hanya will elevate T's distinct and provocative storytelling to a level that explores global culture and enriches each part of the T experience, in print and digitally," said New York Times Executive Editor Dean Baquet. In addition to authoring two novels, Yanagihara has served as editor-at-large at Conde Nast Traveler and deputy editor of T Magazine. In 2015 "A Little Life" was named to the shortlist for the Man Booker Prize for fiction and the National Book Award for fiction. T Magazine, which publishes 11 times a year, focuses on fashion, style, art, literature, design, interior and travel. Shares of New York Times Co. have gained more than 14% in the last 12 months, as the S&P 500 index has increased nearly 14%.

