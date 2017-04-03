Why Acorda Therapeutics Inc Plummeted for a Second Straight Day

What happened

Continue Reading Below

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACOR) started the week like it ended last week: in the red. The biotech fell more than 12% on Monday after an analyst downgraded the biotech following last week's disclosure that a U.S. District Court invalidated four patents covering its multiple sclerosis drug Ampyra.

Grand total, shares of Acorda Therapeutics have fallen 31% over the last two trading days.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

JPMorgan analyst Cory Kasimov pegged Acorda's value at $24 per share, down from his previous valuation of $32 per share, but investors sent shares even lower, ending the day at $18.40.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

With the potential to face generic competition for Ampyra as early as July of next year, investors are turning to Acorda's pipeline for something to drive sales higher. Fortunately, the company has a Parkinson's disease drug, CVT-301, which recently passed its phase 3 clinical trial.

Unfortunately, biotech investing often comes down to what the company can do for investors right now. And with Acorda planning on filing its marketing application for CVT-301 with the FDA in the second quarter, an approval may not come until 2018.

Now what

Acorda plans to appeal the lawsuit invalidating its patents, but a decision from the appellate court could take a while, perhaps coming even after the launch of CVT-301.

Investors looking to hold for the long term may be getting a good price right now, but they should keep an eye on the biotech's cash situation. The company ended last year with $158.5million in the bank, and management expects Ampyra revenue of $535 million to $545 million this year. If those sales are cut in half next year, after generic competition begins, shareholders could see dilution through a secondary offering to raise capital.

10 stocks we like better than Acorda Therapeutics

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now...and Acorda Therapeutics wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 3, 2017.



Brian Orelli and The Motley Fool have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.