Warrior Met Coal Prices IPO To Raise Up To $364.2 Million

Warrior Met Coal set the terms of its initial public offering, setting the producer and exporter of metallurgical coal to raise $364.2 million before fees. The IPO of 16.7 million shares is expected to price between $17 to $19 a share, with underwriters also granted options to buy up to 2.5 million additional shares. The stock has been approved to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "HCC." Credit Suisse, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters. The company had total adjusted revenue of $369.0 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016, down from $544.7 million a year ago. The net loss narrowed $64.4 million from $310.6 million.
