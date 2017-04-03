Vantage Energy Acquisition Files For IPO As a 'blank-check' Company

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. has filed for an initial public offering of 40 million units, to be offered at $10 per unit to raise $400 million. The units offered include one share of Class A common stock and one-third of a warrant, in which the owner of a full warrant is entitled to buy one Class A common share for $11.50. Vantage Energy Acquisition is a blank-check company which was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger or business combination. "We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target," the company stated in its filing. The company has applied to list its units on the Nasdaq exchange under the symbol "VCEAU."
