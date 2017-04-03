Tocagen To Offer 7.25 Million Shares In IPO Priced At $10 To $12 a Share

Biotech Tocagen Inc. said Monday it plans to 7.25 million shares in its initial public offering, priced at $10 to $12 a share, to raise $79.8 million at the midpoint of the range. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said it plans to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "TOCA". The company is filing as an emerging growth company under the JOBS Act of 2012. Tocagen is focused on cancer gene therapies that are designed to use a patient's immune system against their own cancer, according to its prospectus. Leerink Partners, Evercore ISI and Stifel are lead underwriters on the deal.
