Ford March Sales Drop, As Surge In F-Series Sales Offset By Tumbling Car Sales

Ford Motor Co. said total March sales declined 7.2% from a year ago to 236,250 vehicles, as a 24.2% tumble in car sales and a 3.4% decline in sport-utility sales offset a 2.5% increase in truck sales. Ford brand sales fell 7.5% while Lincoln sales slipped 1.4%. Within cars, Fiesta sales rose 20.6%, while Focus sales tumbled 22.5%, Fusion plunged 36.8% and Taurus declined 5.4%. In SUVs, Explorer sales declined 6.4% and Escape sales dropped 1.4%. F-Series truck sales increased 10.1%, while E-Series sales declined 18.0% and Transit sales slumped 18.3%. Average March transaction pricing in March increased by $1,800, boosted by a $2,500 increase in average F-Series transactions. The stock, which was little changed in premaket trade, has lost 4% year to date while the S&P 500 has gained 5.5%.
