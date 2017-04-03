Cadence Bancorp. To Offer 7.5 Million Shares In IPO Priced At $19. To $21 a Share

Cadence Bancorp. on Monday set the terms for its planned initial public offering, saying it will offer 7.5 million shares priced at $19 to $21 a pop. The company is filing as an emerging growth company under the 2012 JOBS Act. Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are lead underwriters on the deal, with Sandler O'Neill, Keefe Bruyette & Woods, Baird, Raymond James, Stephens Inc., SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & co. acting as joint leads. The bank is planning to lest on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CADE".
