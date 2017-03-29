Nikkei Edges Higher in Choppy Trade

Japan's Nikkei share average eked out small gains in choppy trade on Wednesday, but gains were limited as ex-dividend share price adjustments pressured the market and offset positive sentiment from strong U.S. shares overnight.

The Nikkei rose 0.1 percent to 19,217.48 after traversing negative and positive territory.

The broader Topix shed 0.2 percent to 1,542.07 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.2 percent to 13,786.12.

(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)