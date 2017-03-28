Scottish Parliament Votes To Hold Second Referendum On Independence From UK

The Scottish parliament has voted in favor of holding a second referendum on independence, media reports said Tuesday. The vote has granted Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, the authority to negotiate with Westminster on holding another vote. Scottish voters rejected independence in a 2014 referendum, but voted to remain in the European Union during last year's Brexit referendum. The news comes a day after Sturgeon met with British Prime Minister Theresa May, who has said she will attempt to block a second Scottish referendum taking place during the Brexit negotiations. But Sturgeon said her timetable would not interfere with that process but rather give Scotland the change to choose its future once the terms of the UK's exit are clear and before it's "too late to choose our own course."
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.