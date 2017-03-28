Power Solutions Stock Rockets After China-based Weichai Makes Equity Investment

Shares of Power Solutions International Inc. rocketed 52% in premarket trade Tuesday, after the maker of alternative-fuel power systems announced a $60 million equity investment by Weichai America Corp. As part of the deal, Weichai, which is a subsidiary of China-based diesel-engine maker Weichai Power Co. Ltd., will buy 2.7 million newly issued shares at $8 a share, representing a 25% premium to Monday's closing price of $6.40. Weichai will also buy 2.4 million shares of preferred stock, which will be convertible into 4.8 million shares of common stock. "Through this alliance, we will dramatically expand adoption of our engines and technologies for transportation, power generation, and industrial applications within our current markets, including China, the world's largest market opportunity," said Power Solutions Chief Executive Gary Winemaster. The stock has tumbled 15% year to date through Monday, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.6%.
