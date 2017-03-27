Vivus Inc. Stock Rises 4.6% After Regaining Certain Commercial Rights For Stendra From Sanofi

Vivus Inc. shares rose 4.6% in premarket trade Monday after the company said it would regain the right to commercialize and promote erectile dysfunction drug Stendra in Africa, the Middle East, Turkey and Russia from Sanofi S.A. . Sanofi got commercial rights for Stendra in those countries in late 2013, and the return of the rights to Vivus were decided as part of a March 23 agreement, according to a 8-K filed by Vivus on Monday. Vivus shares have declined 7.6% over the last three months and Sanofi shares have risen 9.2%, compared with a 3.3% rise in the S&P 500 .
