Spicer Says August Target Date For Tax Reform But Depends On Consensus

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Monday that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has identified August as a target date for tax reform but added consensus is needed for a major policy overhaul. Spicer said various groups would want "a ton of input" and "part of this is going to be dependent on the degree to which we can come to consensus on a lot of big issues." Trump has said he wants to focus on tax reform following the failure of the health-care bill last week.
