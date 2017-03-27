China Southern Airlines' shares jump after American Airlines buy-in

China Southern Airlines Co Ltd's <1055.HK> Hong Kong-listed shares jumped by more than 2.5 pct in opening trade after the company said it would sell a stake to a subsidiary of American Airlines

The carrier's mainland shares also rose by more than 4 percent after announcing the deal, which would make American Airlines the second U.S. carrier to own part of a Chinese airline after Delta Air Lines Inc .

