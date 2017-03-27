Cellect Biotech Stock Rises 71% After Announcing Successful Stem Cell Transplant Procedure

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. ADR shares rose 71.3% in heavy volume after the company said on Monday that it had completed the first stem cell transplant procedure in an early/mid-stage clinical trial. The Israel-based biotech said the transplant had been conducted in a patient with blood cancer, as part of a clinical trial looking at how well Cellect's technology works to prevent life-threatening rejection disease, which occurs in up to half of stem cell transplant procedures, according to Cellect. Trading volume as of Monday afternoon was nearly 47 times the company's 30-day average volume. Cellect shares were valued at $10.73 as of Monday afternoon. Shares have risen 283.2% over the last three months, compared with a 3.0% rise in the S&P 500 .
