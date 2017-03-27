All But 1 Of The Dow's Components Are Falling Premarket, As Dow Futures Tumble

All but one of the Dow Jones Industrial Average's 30 components trading before Monday's open are declining, with five of those components falling more than 1%. Among the biggest losers, shares of J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. slumped 2.1%, of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. dropped 2.1%, of Caterpillar Inc. shed 1.8% of American Express Co. slid 1.4% and of Nike Inc. lost 1.2% and Visa Inc. gave up 1%. The long gainer was DuPont & Co.'s stock , which ticked up 0.1% in light trade. Dow industrials futures tumbled 159 points.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.