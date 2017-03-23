U.K. Police Identify London Attack Suspect As 52-year Old Khalid Masood

The Metropolitan Police in London have identified the suspect of the deadly Wednesday attack in London as 52-year-old Khalid Masood. The suspected assailant was not the subject of any current investigations and "there was no prior intelligence about his intent to mount a terrorist attack," Scotland Yard said. However, he was known to police before and has a range of previous convictions for assault, possession of offensive weapons and public order offenses. Masood, also known by a number of aliases, was born in Kent in the southeast of England, but detectives believe he was most recently living in the West Midlands.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.