Sportsman's Warehouse Shares Down 8% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc. fell 8% late Thursday after the retailer reported fourth-quarter earnings below expectations and missed sales forecasts. The company said it earned $10.5 million in the quarter, or 25 cents a share, compared with $11.4 million, or 27 cents a share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2015. Sales rose 6% to $221.4 million, the company said. Same-store sales fell 5%. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected earnings of 26 cents a share on sales of $228 million. Separately, the company said it appointed Jon Barker as president and chief operating officer, effective March 31. Barker was most recently an executive for Walmart. He will report to CEO John Schaefer, the company said.
