Republican Health-care Bill Disapproved By 56%-to-17% Margin: Poll

American voters disapprove the Republican health-care bill 56% to 17%, with 26% undecided, according to a Quinnipiac University national poll released Thursday. The bill may be voted on as early as Thursday as a group of conservatives negotiate with Speaker Paul Ryan and others. The bill is unpopular enough that 46% of voters say they will be less likely to vote for a senator or representative that votes for the bill. One out of every seven Americans, 14%, think they will lose their health insurance under the Republican plan, the poll finds.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.