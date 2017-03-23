Man Arrested For Trying To Drive Car Into Crowd In Belgian City: Reports

A man has been detained after trying to drive a vehicle into a crowd in Antwerp, Belgium, according to multiple media reports citing Belgian police. The vehicle was driven into a main shopping street at high speed, said a police spokesman, according to a BBC report. The arrest comes a day after a deadly terror attack in the U.K. in which pedestrians were run down by a car. It's been one year and a day since Brussels, Belgium's capital, was hit by suicide bombings that left 32 victims and three attackers dead.
