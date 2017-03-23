EIA Reports Weekly Decline Of 150 Billion Cubic Feet In U.S. Natural-gas Supplies

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration Thursday showed that domestic supplies of natural gas fell by 150 billion cubic feet for the week ended March 17. That was slightly less than the decline of 153 billion cubic feet expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 2.092 trillion cubic feet, down 399 billion cubic feet from a year ago, but 266 billion cubic feet above the five-year average, the government said. April natural gas was up less than a cent, or 0.1%, from Wednesday's settlement at $3.017 per million British thermal units. It was trading at $3.045 before the data.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.