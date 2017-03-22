On Our Radar

U.S. Stocks Eke Out Gains; Nike Drop Weighs On Dow

The U.S. stock market rebounded from the previous day's selloff to close slightly higher Wednesday as gains in tech stocks helped lift the main indexes. However, a 7% drop in Nike Inc. shares weighed on Dow industrials, which posted a fifth consecutive decline. The S&P 500 advanced 4.43 points, or 0.2%, to 2,348.45, with technology shares leading the gains. The Nasdaq Composite closed 27.82 points, or 0.5%, higher at 5,821.64. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 6.84 points, or less than 0.1% lower at 20,661.17, extending a losing streak to a fifth day.

