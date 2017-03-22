GE Cuts Cost Outlook for Industrial Unit After Talks with Trian

General Electric Co (GE) said it lowered its target for structural costs at its industrial business for this year and the next, after discussions with activist shareholder Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management.

FOX Business was first to report that Trian was becoming frustrated with GE's lagging stock performance under CEO Jeff Immelt.

The company also forecast a 10.5 percent increase in operating profit for the unit in 2017. GE now expects a profit of $17.2 billion.

GE cut its outlook for 2017 industrial structural costs - selling, general and administrative costs, adjusted corporate operating profit and other costs - to $23.9 billion from $24.9 billion last year, and to $22.9 billion in 2018.

The bonus structure for executives will also change if targets are not met, a move Trian applauded.

