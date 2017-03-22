Watch Live: Day Three of Senate Hearing for Trump's Supreme Court Pick Gorsuch

More | Dismiss

On Our Radar

EIA Data Show Hefty Increase In U.S. Crude Supplies

By Myra P. Saefong Markets MarketWatch Pulse

The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday reported that domestic crude-oil supplies rose by 5 million barrels for the week ended March 17. That marked the tenth increase in 11 weeks. The American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday reported a 4.5 million-barrel climb, according to sources, while analysts polled by S&P Global Platts forecast a rise of 2 million barrels. Gasoline supplies fell by 2.8 million barrels, while distillate stockpiles declined by 1.9 million barrels last week, according to the EIA. May crude lost 95 cents, or 2%, to $47.29 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It was trading at $47.69 before the supply data.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.