Martin McGuinness, Ex-IRA Leader Turned Politician, Dies At 66

Northern Irish politician Martin McGuinness has died at the age of 66, after suffering a rare heart disease, media reports said Tuesday. The influential Sinn F�in politician was a former IRA leader who became a key negotiator in the Northern Irish peace process, which resulted in the 1998 Good Friday Agreement. In January, he relinquished his role as deputy first minister in Northern Ireland in protest against an energy scandal, a move that triggered a "snap," or out-of-cycle, election.
