Lockheed CEO Optimistic About Growth Prospects Under Trump

By Mike Stone Defense Reuters

Lockheed Martin F-35 front view FBN

Lockheed Martin Corp CEO Marillyn Hewson said on Tuesday she is "more optimistic than ever" about the company's growth outlook because affordable defense products align with the Trump administration's goals.

Hewson also highlighted additional growth could come from continued high demand from international customers, the F-35 jet fighter program and the company's innovations in 21st century weapons including directed energy.

She made the remarks to reporters at the company's media day in Arlington, Virginia.

