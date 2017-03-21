LIVE: Trump's Supreme Court Pick Gorsuch Testifies at Confirmation Hearing

Gold Prices Mark Fourth Straight Session Climb

By Myra P. Saefong Markets MarketWatch Pulse

Gold futures tallied a fourth straight session climb on Tuesday, with dollar-denominated prices for the metal buoyed by a drop in the U.S. Dollar Index to its lowest level in about seven weeks. Euro-dollar gained after France's first televised presidential debate left pro-euro candidate Emmanuel Macron on solid footing, according to polls, while the British pound gained ahead of the launch of the U.K.'s exit from the European Union. April gold rose $12.50, or 1%, to settle at $1,246.50 an ounce.

