Gold Prices Mark Fourth Straight Session Climb

Gold futures tallied a fourth straight session climb on Tuesday, with dollar-denominated prices for the metal buoyed by a drop in the U.S. Dollar Index to its lowest level in about seven weeks. Euro-dollar gained after France's first televised presidential debate left pro-euro candidate Emmanuel Macron on solid footing, according to polls, while the British pound gained ahead of the launch of the U.K.'s exit from the European Union. April gold rose $12.50, or 1%, to settle at $1,246.50 an ounce.
