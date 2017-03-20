Watch Live: FBI Dir. Comey and NSA Dir. Rogers Testify at House Hearing on Russia

On Our Radar

U.S. Stocks Fall As Drop In Oil Prices Weighs On Energy Shares

By Joseph Adinolfi Markets MarketWatch Pulse

U.S. stocks opened marginally lower on Monday as falling oil prices weighed on shares of energy companies. The S&P 500 index shed two points, or 0.1%, to 2,376, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 17 points, or 0.1%, to 20,900. The Nasdaq Composite Index skidded half a point to 5,899. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery shed 1.3% to $48.68 a barrel. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. and Marathon Oil Corp. were down sharply early in the session. U.S.-traded shares of Deutsche Bank AG fell after the German lender issued new shares to raise nearly $9 billion. In other news, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, who is a voting member of the central bank's interest-rate-setting committee, said he would support raising interest rates four times in 2017 if inflation accelerates.

