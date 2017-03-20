U.S. Stocks Fall As Drop In Oil Prices Weighs On Energy Shares

U.S. stocks opened marginally lower on Monday as falling oil prices weighed on shares of energy companies. The S&P 500 index shed two points, or 0.1%, to 2,376, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 17 points, or 0.1%, to 20,900. The Nasdaq Composite Index skidded half a point to 5,899. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery shed 1.3% to $48.68 a barrel. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. and Marathon Oil Corp. were down sharply early in the session. U.S.-traded shares of Deutsche Bank AG fell after the German lender issued new shares to raise nearly $9 billion. In other news, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, who is a voting member of the central bank's interest-rate-setting committee, said he would support raising interest rates four times in 2017 if inflation accelerates.
