Greek Bailout Talks To 'intensify', Eurogroup Chief Says: Reports

Greece and its eurozone creditors have yet to reach agreement on reforms Athens must implement before receiving another round of loans under its existing bailout program, the head of the Eurogroup of eurozone finance ministers said Monday, according to news reports. "The outcome of today's meeting is that we have agreed talks will continue and will intensify in coming days in Brussels, Dutch finance minister and Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem told reporters after a meeting in Brussels, Reuters reported. Dijsselbloem said there was no guarantee negotiations would be completed by the next regular meeting of eurozone finance ministers on April 7.
