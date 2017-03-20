EBay To Rollout Out 'guaranteed Delivery' Service This Summer

EBay Inc. said Monday it will roll out "Guaranteed Delivery" in the U.S. this summer, which will guarantee delivery in three days or less on 20 million items. The online auction company will also provider shoppers to search for items available for 1-day and 2-day delivery. The service will be provided at no additional cost, the company said. "While the majority of items on eBay already ship within 3 days or less, as well as for free, Guaranteed Delivery will give shoppers even faster delivery options and the confidence that their items will arrive on time," said Senior Vice President of North America Hal Lawton. The stock, which was still inactive in premarket trade, has climbed 13.5% year to date, while shares of rival e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. has run up 13.6% and the S&P 500 has gained 6.2%.

