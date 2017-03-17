On Our Radar

Chelsea Clinton Joins Expanded Expedia Inc. Board

By Claudia Assis Markets MarketWatch Pulse

Expedia Inc. said late Friday that Chelsea Clinton has been elected to its board of directors, filling in a newly created position as the company expanded the board to 14 members from 13. Clinton also serves on the board of IAC/InterActive Corp. , which Expedia spun off in 2005; an affiliate of the Clinton Foundation; the School of American Ballet; and others. Clinton's compensation will be "standard," or the $45,000 a year plus stock grants valued at $250,000 that Expedia pays board members according to its 2016 proxy statement. Shares of Expedia were flat in the after hours, having ended the regular session up 0.4%.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.