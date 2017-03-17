Chelsea Clinton Joins Expanded Expedia Inc. Board

Expedia Inc. said late Friday that Chelsea Clinton has been elected to its board of directors, filling in a newly created position as the company expanded the board to 14 members from 13. Clinton also serves on the board of IAC/InterActive Corp. , which Expedia spun off in 2005; an affiliate of the Clinton Foundation; the School of American Ballet; and others. Clinton's compensation will be "standard," or the $45,000 a year plus stock grants valued at $250,000 that Expedia pays board members according to its 2016 proxy statement. Shares of Expedia were flat in the after hours, having ended the regular session up 0.4%.
