Oil Selloff Continues on Worries Over Saudi Commitment

Oil prices fell to a new three-month low Tuesday on fears that Saudi Arabia is wavering in its commitment to cut production in order to ease oversupply.

Continue Reading Below

It is the latest dose of skepticism from investors who have taken oil from calm to panic in less than a week. Oil is now down 10%, or more than $5 a barrel, in just five sessions-after it spent nearly three months trading in a range of less than $5.

Traders were once soothed by promises from the world's largest exporters, but now they are questioning them. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and other major producers including Russia, agreed late last year to cut output by around 1.8 million barrels a day, around 2% of global production. Last week, traders sold off because those cutbacks have yet to stop U.S. stockpiles from growing. And this week caution spread as Saudi output may not be falling as promised.

U.S. oil has now tied its longest losing streak since January 2016, seven sessions. On Tuesday, light, sweet crude for April delivery settled down 68 cents, or 1.4%, at $47.72 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It has lost 10.5% during its losing streak and is now at its lowest settlement since Nov. 29.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, lost 43 cents, or 0.8%, to $50.92 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe. It has lost 9.1% in a six-session losing streak, its longest losing streak since the autumn of 2016.

Crude prices flipped down from gains Tuesday morning after Saudi Arabia reported that it increased output in February by 263,000 barrels a day to over 10 million barrels a day overall, according to a report from OPEC. The Saudis alone have covered for many other countries that haven't met their promised production cuts, giving their output a central focus among oil traders.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Some did question whether the kingdom is really backing away from that effort. Its output remains below its production target of 10.058 million barrels a day. And, using outside sources of oil-production information, OPEC determined that Saudi Arabia actually cut its output further, a discrepancy that often happens with OPEC members.

But Saudi Arabia's claim that it was increasing production sent jitters through an already nervous market. Until now, the kingdom had been seen as the force keeping OPEC compliant with its production-cut agreement.

Workers connect drill bits and collars on a rig in the Permian Basin in Texas in this file photo. Growing U.S. supply has pressured oil prices.

Workers connect drill bits and collars on a rig in the Permian Basin in Texas in this file photo. Growing U.S. supply has pressured oil prices. Photo: Bloomberg News

"What you're seeing right now is a signaling mechanism," said Jonathan Berland, senior managing director at Gresham Investment Management, which has about $7.4 billion in commodity assets. He said the country is positioning itself for upcoming OPEC negotiations. "They don't want to carry the entire weight of OPEC at their own expense."

OPEC's cuts have also yet to make a dent in global oil inventories-its stated goal in reducing production. Commercial oil stocks in industrialized nations rose in January by 20.1 million barrels to just above 3 billion barrels.

But a Saudi oil official previously has said the impact of the cartel's efforts wouldn't be felt until late March because it takes 90 days for oil to reach Western markets from the moment it is pumped.

Several fund managers said that likely will end the selloff soon as inventories start to fall and investors begin to see the recent fall creating bargain oil prices.

"My expectation is that this is going to get bought," said Tim Pickering, president at Auspice Capital Advisors Ltd., which manages $300 million in assets out of Calgary. "This is going to turn around pretty quick."

But not all are quick to dismiss the recent signs. U.S. production is rising, and the number of working rigs has doubled from last year's lows, meaning U.S. production could fill a lot of the shortfall even if OPEC does follow through on its promised cuts.

"We don't see global stock even drawing significantly this year," said Robert McNally, the president of the energy consultancy the Rapidan Group.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Energy will release official weekly numbers on U.S. oil inventories.

The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, said late Tuesday that its own data for the week showed a 531,000-barrel decline in crude supplies, a 3.9-million-barrel decrease in gasoline stocks and a 4.1-million-barrel fall in distillate inventories, according to a market participant.

The Federal Reserve meeting this week also may add some uncertainty to markets, as traders await a statement from the central bank following the two-day policy meeting starting Tuesday.

Gasoline futures gained 0.28 cent, or 0.2%, to $1.5835 a gallon, snapping a four-session losing streak. Diesel futures fell 0.87 cent, or 0.6%, to $1.4919 a gallon. It is now down for five-straight sessions and at its lowest settlement since Nov. 29.